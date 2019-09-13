Aviation
India to demand simulator training for all Boeing MAX pilots
Updated : September 13, 2019 01:29 PM IST
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation will also conduct its own checks once the plane is certified by the US regulator Federal Aviation Administration.
The 12 MAX aircraft of SpiceJet, which have already been inducted, are grounded since March after a global grounding of this aircraft type post two fatal accidents.Â
In July, the US aviation regulator FAA had found a new potential risk in Boeing's MAX family of aircraft and had asked the company to mitigate it.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more