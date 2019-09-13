#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
India to demand simulator training for all Boeing MAX pilots

Updated : September 13, 2019 01:29 PM IST

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation will also conduct its own checks once the plane is certified by the US regulator Federal Aviation Administration.
The 12 MAX aircraft of SpiceJet, which have already been inducted, are grounded since March after a global grounding of this aircraft type post two fatal accidents.Â 
In July, the US aviation regulator FAA had found a new potential risk in Boeing's MAX family of aircraft and had asked the company to mitigate it.
