'India is the world's third largest civil aviation market': Boeing's Salil Gupte

Boeing's India president salil gupte has called for greater capacity building to reduce reliance on imports. This comes after the civil aviation ministry calls for curving imports of aircrafts which have gone up by 56 percent in the first 6 months of this fiscal.

In conversation with CNBC-TV18, Salil Gupte added that the government should reduce customs duties on MRO services.

India is already the third-largest civil aviation market in the world, according to Gupte. Given the geopolitical position in the region, it already has one of the greatest defence forces in the world and a requirement for security.

Gupte informed that when it comes to ensuring that India is self-sufficient, one need to consider how to increase capacity in both manufacturing and services in order to achieve the objectives that the commerce minister has set down in its guidelines over the past few days.

One way to do this is to prioritize services. "So a lot of the times we think about imports from the standpoint of manufactured good but there's also a lot of services that are imported by India," Gupte said.

"Just until recently, you had over 85 percent of maintainance repair and overhaul for Indian airlines being done outside of India. And we believe that there's a huge opportunity to have that work done in India, and so we set up the Boeing India Repair Development Sustainment Network (BIRDS) with all of the major maintenance repair and overhaul shops, MROs, in India."

"This is to increase our capacity for heavy maintenance, component repair, and engine repair, which is obviously growing in India. That will reduce the import bill for India as self-reliance increases on services," he added.

