India sees recovery in domestic aviation, airlines to deploy more flights in summer schedule

There are clear indications of recovery in the domestic aviation market as airlines will deploy 10 percent more capacity in the summer schedule of 2022 as compared to the previous year.

As per the summer schedule finalised by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, airlines in India will operate 25,309 departures per week in the summer schedule, effective from March 27-October 29.

The departures per week in the summer schedule of 2022 are over 10 percent higher than the 2021 summer schedule weekly departures or 22,980 flights.

Also Read:

IndiGo, the largest airline in India, will operate 11,130 departures per week, while the second-highest departures will be operated by SpiceJet at 4,192 flights, followed by GoAir at 2,557 weekly flights and Air India at 2,456 flights.

The summer schedule of 2022 has included 10 airlines, namely IndiGo, SpiceJet, GoAir, Air India, Vistara, AirAsia India, Alliance Air, TruJet, Fly Big, and Star Air.

The departures have been finalised for 112 airports and among these, Pondicherry, Gondia, and Ziro are the new airports that are likely to be connected by domestic airlines in the summer schedule of 2022.

Also Read: Aviation ministry invites applications from drone industry for PLI scheme

TruJet, which has been facing financial issues since last year, is the only airline that will see a reduction in weekly flights as compared to 2021 at 355 departures, 18 percent down on year.

While the highest growth rate has been registered by Alliance Air at 982 departures, 17.6 percent higher on year, followed by AirAsia India at 1,601 weekly flights, 16 percent up on year and SpiceJet at 4,192 flights per week, 14.2 percent higher on year and IndiGo weekly departures at 11,130 flights are 10.4 percent up on year.

The weekly departures in the summer schedule of 2022 are around 4 percent higher than the summer schedule of 2021, where the weekly departures stood at 24,409 flights.