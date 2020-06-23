Aviation India plans to resume flights with US, France, Germany, UK via bilateral 'bubbles' Updated : June 23, 2020 07:53 PM IST Recently, Australia and New Zealand have been in discussions for creating a travel bubble between the two countries. As per the US order, Air India will have to seek permission from the US, 30 days prior to operating a repatriation flight date and 10 days prior to operating a cargo flight. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply