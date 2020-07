India is in advanced level discussions with the United States, Canada and the Middle East to restart scheduled commercial international flights, Airports Authority of India chairman Arvind Singh said on Thursday.

Singh said that the aim is to restart international flights at the earliest and there is a possibility that it could happen as early as July.

"If these negotiations fructify and operations start, one possibility is that if they start in July, we should be ready ... discussions are in advanced stage and looking to start at the earliest," Singh said.

Speaking at a GMR webinar on reposing faith in flying amid the coronavirus pandemic, Singh said that the government of India is in constant touch with the US, Canada, Europe and the countries in the Gulf region for flights resumption. While European Union has banned flights from India due to the COVID-19 situation in the country, discussions are ongoing to explore the possibility of resuming flights.

The European Union had relaxed travel restrictions for a list of 15 countries from July 1, but India did not make the list. The list is likely to be reviewed every two weeks.

Several countries are assessing the COVID-19 situation at airports before easing travel restrictions. Some countries see Indian airports as over-crowded as per their standards so they are keeping a watch on the COVID-19 situation in India and the EU is evaluating different airports in the country, Shefali Juneja, India representative to International Civil Aviation Organization said.

Flights resumption with Canada may take some time as Canada is yet to ease travel restrictions, discussions with the US and countries in the Gulf are progressing well, officials said.

July 1 marked 100 days of India's complete ban on scheduled commercial international flight operations.

"There is a persistent demand from Indian community across the globe to restart scheduled international commercial flights. In this COVID-19 situation, the government of India is regularly holding discussions with counterpart governments and there are discussions to explore the possibility to resume scheduled international operations ... we are in constant touch," Singh said.

"We are working towards a consensus to start the feasibility of starting international flights."