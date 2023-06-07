India has become the world's third largest aviation market: Jyotiraditya Scindia

During a press conference on Wednesday, Jyotiraditya Scindia, India's Civil Aviation Minister, emphasised the significant transformations witnessed in the country's aviation sector over the past nine years.

One of the most noteworthy achievements highlighted by Minister Scindia was that India has successfully secured its position as the world's third-largest aviation market. Over the past nine years, India has experienced a staggering 130 percent jump in domestic air travel, with an estimated 145 million passengers travelling annually within the country, he added.

Furthermore, the international passenger movement has also witnessed a notable upswing, recording a 50 percent increase. Approximately 70 million passengers now travel internationally each year, illustrating the growing outbound travel aspirations of the Indian population.