India eyes fleet of 2,000 jets in 5-7 years, to increase flying schools to 50: Aviation Minister

"India will be the most important aviation market in the decades to come. This sector has registered almost a V-shaped recovery, average daily domestic aviation passenger is set to surpass the earlier peak of 4.56 lakh by October 2023," Jyotiraditya Scindia, Aviation Minister said at the CAPA Aviation Summit.

Aviation Minister added that India expects to have a fleet of 2,000 jets in the next five to seven years. He believes the aviation infrastructure needs to be put in place so that it can support a $20 billion economy within India by 2047. "The cargo, ground handling, and flying training organisation's ecosystem needs to be increased. Our capacity will increase to 50 flying training organisations by the end of Q1 of the new financial year," he said.

Speaking at the occasion, Kapil Kaul, CEO of CAPA highlighted that India’s airlines are likely to report a loss of $1.84 billion in FY24, and over 100 aircraft in India are still grounded due to supply chain issues.

CAPA sees India’s local air traffic to rise 20 percent YoY to 160 million in FY24 and forecasts that Indian scheduled operators are likely to require 2,200 additional pilots in FY24 and 8,700 additional pilots by FY30, totalling 10,900.

As per the fleet tracking site, six Indian airlines together had 107 aircraft on the ground on February 28. Airlines blamed supply chain issues, and non-availability of engine spares for the grounding of the fleet.

Domestic airline traffic was up 95.7 percent YoY and down 1.6 percent MoM at 12.5 million in January. In 2021-2022, DGCA reported that all scheduled Indian airlines on scheduled domestic services passenger traffic were at 8.42 crore up from 5.33 crore passengers in 2020-2021.