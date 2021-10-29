India extends ban on international passenger flights until Nov 30

India’s ban on scheduled commercial international passenger flights has been extended till November 30, the aviation regulatory body announced on Friday.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) clarified that the restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the regulatory authority.

“However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes on a case-to-case basis,” it said in a notification.

The Centre had banned international flights on March 23, 2020, to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Restrictions on flight operations were later eased under an air bubble arrangement with several countries.

Over the past year, India has been operating Vande Bharat flights to many countries starting May 2022. The mission repatriates Indian citizens stuck across the globe due to the ban on flights, as well as ferries foreign citizens to their country of origin. The flights were carried out by the government-owned airline Air India at first, but other airlines were later allowed to take part in the mission.

India has formed air bubble pacts with more than 25 countries to operate flights, including the US and UK. Under an air bubble arrangement between two countries, international passenger flights can be operated by their respective carriers into each other's territories subject to certain conditions.