The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has extended the ban on international scheduled commercial passenger flights till July 15 but has hinted at a graded resumption of international services soon.

"International scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on case to case basis," the regulator said in an order dated June 26.

Simultaneously, the regulator has said scheduled international flights, which have been banned since March 23, will remain suspended until July 15.

"This restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA," the regulator added.

Recently, India has started discussions with countries like the US, UK, France, Germany and others to resume flights via "bilateral bubbles."

Bilateral bubbles or travel bubbles are terms which have gained significance during COVID-19 era. Recently, New Zealand and Australia have started discussions to initiate a travel bubble between the two countries.

