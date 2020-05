The union government has extended the ban on scheduled domestic and international passenger flights until May 31 as part of Lockdown 4.0 guidelines.

"All domestic and international air travel of passengers, except for domestic medical services, domestic air ambulance and for security purposes or purposes as permitted by MHA," the ministry of home affairs said in an order.

All metro rail services will also remain suspended until May 31.

The development will come as a rude shock to the airline industry which is grounded since March 25 with a total shutdown of operations.

Recently, the ministry of civil aviation had circulated a draft standard operating procedure for flight resumption based on social distancing protocols. This had increased expectations of the industry that the flights might be resumed soon.

The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in massive losses for the aviation industry across the world.

So far, only those passengers are getting an option of refund who have booked flights during March 25 and April 14 for travel during the second phase of lockdown between April 15 and May 3. All the other bookings are being offered a credit shell valid for a period of one year by the airlines.

CAPA has revised downward its traffic estimates for FY2021 to 55-70 million domestic and 20-27 million international passengers.