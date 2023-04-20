India, EU sign MoUs to deepen aviation ties; emissions, green energy in focus

Jyotiraditya Scindia also invited EU players to partner with India in developing adaptive technologies to support the objective of tackling emissions from the aviation industry. The government is encouraging airports to use 100 percent green energy by 2024 and achieve net zero by the year 2030.

In a big move, India and the European Union (EU) deepened their ties in the Aviation sector on Thursday by exchanging two Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The first declaration of intent was signed by the Airport Authority of India (AAI) with Eurocontrol and a letter of intent was signed by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) with the European Union Aviation Safety for closer cooperation at the India-EU Aviation Summit.

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Civil Aviation Minister said, “India and the EU have shared strong historical relations which continue to grow today on the back of robust physical, digital & people-to-people connectivity aided by the aviation industry.”

He added that the Union Government has taken several steps to promote aircraft manufacturing in the country. "We have reformed the regulatory environment to make it as conducive as possible for MROs, reduced GST rates on MRO services from 18 percent to 5 percent and allowed 100 percent FDI into the sector."

The government recently laid out new MRO guidelines for rationalisation of the charges leviable on MRO Service Providers in order to promote ease of doing business. Scindia also said, "I would urge industry players from the EU to tap these opportunities and become a part of the fastest-growing aviation market in the world.”

The Civil Aviation Minister has also invited EU players to partner with India in developing adaptive technologies to support the objective of tackling emissions from the aviation industry. The government is also encouraging airports to use 100 percent green energy by 2024 and achieve net zero by the year 2030.

As of now, 25 AAI airports are using 100 percent green energy and the government is targeting to make another 121 Airports carbon neutral by 2025. The government is also working towards encouraging the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel.

European Union Commissioner for Transport Adina Vălean said, "From commercial opportunities to aviation safety and security, sustainability, air traffic management, or consumer protection, our shared experiences, as well as our shared objectives, make us natural partners. We already have a successful history of partnership and cooperation in many areas. I truly hope aviation will become one of our most successful partnerships.”