India has established air bubble pacts with Kenya and Bhutan, taking the total number of countries with such arrangements to 14. India now has transport bubbles with the US, UK, UAE, Canada, Qatar, France, Afghanistan, Maldives, Iraq, Nigeria, Bahrain, Japan, Kenya and Bhutan.

As per the Civil Aviation Ministry, "Transport Bubbles" or "Air Travel Arrangements" are temporary arrangements between two countries aimed at restarting commercial passenger services as regular international flights are suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They are reciprocal in nature, "meaning airlines from both countries enjoy similar benefits."

The Civil Aviation Ministry is holding discussions with German authorities for resuming the air bubble arrangement between the two countries.

India formalised an air bubble with Germany in July 2020. However, the air bubble was suspended on September 29 after "an inequitable distribution" in favour of German airline Lufthansa was observed by India.

"As against Indian carriers operating 3-4 flights a week, Lufthansa operated 20 flights a week. In spite of this disparity we offered to clear 7 flights a week for Lufthansa which was not accepted by them," government officials said on September 29, adding that negotiations are ongoing for resuming the air travel bubble.

An Air India official said that the airline is operating its flights to Frankfurt for passengers travelling to Germany or the European Union and as of now it does not plan to cancel any flights planned for Germany.