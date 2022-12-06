India's imports of aircraft, turbojets and helicopters up sharply

The Aviation Ministry, in response to the steep rise in imports, has told trade bodies and the DGCA to check what measures can be taken to cut non-essential imports.
The import of aeroplanes, turbojets, and helicopters into India's aviation industry has increased tremendously, according to the Commerce Ministry's import alert list published on Tuesday, December 6.
Recommended ArticlesView All
A look back at wild November: The biggest winners and losers
IST7 Min(s) Read
'Elephant in the room' — Finance Minister red-flags gold smuggling
IST2 Min(s) Read
In reaction to the massive rise, the Aviation Ministry asked the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), National Aerospace Laboratories, Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FlCCl), Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), and Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) to determine what measures may be taken to mitigate the surge of non-essential imports.
According to the data, India's total imports of powered aircraft with an unladen weight greater than 15,000 kg increased by 56.5 percent in April to September year on year.
Additionally, the import of turbojets with a thrust greater than 25 KN surged by 34 percent in April-Sept YoY. The import of helicopters with an unladen weight of more over 2,000 kg increased by 42 percent during the same period.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!