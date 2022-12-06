English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homeaviation News

India's imports of aircraft, turbojets and helicopters up sharply

India's imports of aircraft, turbojets and helicopters up sharply

India's imports of aircraft, turbojets and helicopters up sharply
Read Time
1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Anand Singha  Dec 6, 2022 7:01:11 PM IST (Published)

The Aviation Ministry, in response to the steep rise in imports, has told trade bodies and the DGCA to check what measures can be taken to cut non-essential imports.

The import of aeroplanes, turbojets, and helicopters into India's aviation industry has increased tremendously, according to the Commerce Ministry's import alert list published on Tuesday, December 6.

Recommended Articles

View All
Metaverse to medical devices, 5 cybersecurity risk zones to look out for in 2023

Metaverse to medical devices, 5 cybersecurity risk zones to look out for in 2023

IST3 Min(s) Read

A look back at wild November: The biggest winners and losers

A look back at wild November: The biggest winners and losers

IST7 Min(s) Read

HealthifyMe becomes the latest startup to announce layoffs, will slash 142 jobs

HealthifyMe becomes the latest startup to announce layoffs, will slash 142 jobs

IST2 Min(s) Read

'Elephant in the room' — Finance Minister red-flags gold smuggling

'Elephant in the room' — Finance Minister red-flags gold smuggling

IST2 Min(s) Read


In reaction to the massive rise, the Aviation Ministry asked the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), National Aerospace Laboratories, Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FlCCl), Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), and  Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) to determine what measures may be taken to mitigate the surge of non-essential imports.
According to the data, India's total imports of powered aircraft with an unladen weight greater than 15,000 kg increased by 56.5 percent in April to September year on year.
Additionally, the import of turbojets with a thrust greater than 25 KN surged by 34 percent in April-Sept YoY. The import of helicopters with an unladen weight of more over 2,000 kg increased by 42 percent during the same period.
Also read: Global airline industry to post $6.9 billion loss in 2022, reports IATA
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

aircraftsAviation ministryCommerce Ministryimport

Next Article

Global airline industry to post $6.9 billion loss in 2022, reports IATA