India-Canada direct flights to resume today after gap of over 5 months

As Canada on Sunday announced lifting of ban on direct flights from India after a gap of more than five months, flight services between the two countries will be resumed today.

The direct flights between the two countries were suspended in light of the second wave of COVID-19.

"Beginning at 00:01 EDT on September 27, direct flights from India can land in Canada with additional public health measures in place. Travellers must have proof of a negative COVID-19 molecular test from the approved Genestrings Laboratory at the Delhi airport taken within 18 hours of the scheduled departure of their direct flight to Canada," Transport Canada said in a statement.

Travellers must have proof of a negative COVID-19 molecular test from the approved Genestrings Laboratory at the Delhi airport taken within 18 hours of the scheduled departure of their direct flight to Canada. https://t.co/ZEHX6oV0Lo (2/2) — Transport Canada (@Transport_gc) September 25, 2021

The resumption of the flight services between the two countries will result in direct connectivity to cities like Vancouver and Toronto by Air India and Air Canada airlines.

Also Read:

After the resumption of direct flights, travellers who are eligible to enter Canada via an indirect route will continue to be required to obtain a valid negative COVID-19 molecular test (within 72 hours of departure) from a third country – other than India – before continuing their journey to Canada, the transport department further added.

"Great to see a decisive step towards normalising air mobility between 🇮🇳 and 🇨🇦. @airindiain and @AirCanada now set to run daily flights bw Delhi and Toronto/Vancouver from 27 September. Working with Canadian partners to further ease travel," tweeted Ajay Bisaria, High Commissioner to Canada.

Great to see a decisive step towards normalising air mobility between 🇮🇳 and 🇨🇦. @airindiain and @AirCanada now set to run daily flights bw Delhi and Toronto/Vancouver from 27 September. Working with Canadian partners to further ease travel. @HCI_Ottawa @MEAIndia @IndiainToronto https://t.co/aizjEhv9fc — Ajay Bisaria (@Ajaybis) September 26, 2021

The past week has seen several destinations like Thailand, and the US opening up. The US has decided to ease entry restrictions from November for fully-vaccinated travellers to enter without the need of a quarantine.