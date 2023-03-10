India bolsters defence capabilities with procurement of six Dornier aircraft from HAL

This procurement will enhance the IAF's operational capabilities in remote areas, as stated by the Defence Ministry when announcing the contract.

The Defence Ministry on Friday announced that it had entered into an agreement with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to acquire six Dornier aircraft for the Indian Air Force at a cost of Rs 667 crore. This procurement will enhance the IAF's operational capabilities in remote areas, as stated by the Defence Ministry when announcing the contract.

The Dornier-228 aircraft is a highly versatile and multi-purpose light transport aircraft that has been specifically designed to meet the diverse needs of utility and commuter transport, as well as maritime surveillance.

According to the ministry, the aircraft will be equipped with an enhanced, fuel-efficient engine, which will be paired with a five-bladed composite propeller.

"The Ministry of Defence, on March 10, signed a contract for procurement of six Dornier-228 aircraft for the Indian Air Force from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) at a cost of Rs 667 crore," it said.

"The aircraft was used by IAF for route transport roles and communication duties. Subsequently, it has also been used for training of transport pilots of the IAF," it said.

The aircraft is well-suited for short-haul operations, particularly on semi-prepared and short runways located in the North East and island chains of India.

With inputs from PTI