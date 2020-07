India has banned international commercial passenger flights until August 31. The country has banned these flight operations since March 23 due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The international cargo operations and the flights approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation will continue as usual.

While the scheduled commercial flights have been banned since March 23, India has allowed movement of passengers under repatriation flights and those who fulfill the requirements of the destination countries are allowed to travel via flights under transport bubbles.

So far, under the Vande Bharat Mission, meant for repatriation of Indians, Air India and Air India Express have uplifted 2,67,436 stranded passengers and other charters have uplifted 4,86,811 passengers from May 6 until July 30.