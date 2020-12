India on Monday banned all flights from the United Kingdom (UK) till December 31 in the wake of the emergence of a mutated variant of the coronavirus.

Considering the prevailing situation in UK. Govt. of India has decided that all flights originating from UK to India to be suspended till 31st December 2020 (23.59 hours). — MoCA_GoI (@MoCA_GoI) December 21, 2020

The ban will start from 23.59 pm on December 22 and all passengers arriving from the UK before then will be tested on arrival at airports.

This came after a number of European nations among others banned flights from UK to prevent the spread of new variant of coronavirus.

Earlier today, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan assured the citizens that the government was alert and there was no need to panic.

New mutation of corona virus has emerged in UK, which is a super-spreader. I urge central govt to ban all flights from UK immediately. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 21, 2020

The British government has warned that the potent new strain of the virus was "out of control" and imposed a stringent new stay-at-home lockdown from Sunday.