India's aviation minister says PM Modi's US visit will be historic but keeps silent on GE deal

Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia speaks to CNBC-TV18 about PM Modi's visit to US, the GE deal, IndiGo's latest order with Airbus, and more.

Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's US visit will be a historic one. However, he refused to comment on the GE deal. "I can't say anything on GE before it is signed," he told CNBC-TV18.

Last month, news agency Reuters reported, quoting sources, that the US government is looking at signing a deal that will permit General Electric Co (GE) to produce jet engines that will power the military aircraft in India. A deal regarding the same is expected to be announced during PM Modi's first State visit to the US., the sources said.

Scindia also told CNBC-TV18 that airfares have now fallen between 18 to 60 percent in the last 12 days after the government's intervention . Earlier this month , Scindia held a meeting with representatives of airlines on Monday to discuss rising airfares. Scindia's meeting with airline representatives comes in the backdrop of airfares witnessing an abnormal surge, following the grounding of GoFirst. In fact, some of the key routes that GoFirst operated on were seeing a very sharp surge. India also witnessed the highest spike in international airfares in the Asia-Pacific, as per a study conducted by the Airports Council International (ACI).

Scindia said India is pioneering on many fronts. He said IndiGo signing a massive order of 500 aircraft with Airbus talks about the potentional of civil aviation in India. "It talks about unprecedented growth that the sector has experienced in the last nine years," he said, adding that this 'landmark' transaction

India has set another landmark with this largest ever recorded order by a carrier with any aircraft manufacturer around the world. This order will act as economic and employment multiplyer," he said. This landmark transaction is close to the heels of Air India's record order for 470 aircraft from Airbus and Boeing. "This order will act as economic and employment multiplyer," he said.

The minister said IndiGo's latest order is larger than the fleet that India had in 2014. "A lot of new players like Akasa and many regional airlines have also come up in the horizon," he said, adding that he was looking forward to the increase in India's aviation infrastructure.

He said the metro airports capacity throughout is set to increase. "We're thinking about creating an international civil aviation hub in India, Delhi will be the first hub," he said.

On the supply chain issues that the engine and aircraft manufacturers are facing, he said he was confident they will get sorted out soon.

"It is time now for the aviation ecosystem to have a firm footprint in India," he said. The minister said he was looking positively at international MRO companies setting up shop in India. "Tremendous transfer of technology will happen in India," he added.