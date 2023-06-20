India's aviation minister says PM Modi's US visit will be historic but keeps silent on GE deal

3 Min(s) Read
Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia speaks to CNBC-TV18 about PM Modi's visit to US, the GE deal, IndiGo's latest order with Airbus, and more.
Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's US visit will be a historic one. However, he refused to comment on the GE deal. "I can't say anything on GE before it is signed," he told CNBC-TV18.
Last month, news agency Reuters reported, quoting sources, that the US government is looking at signing a deal that will permit General Electric Co (GE) to produce jet engines that will power the military aircraft in India. A deal regarding the same is expected to be announced during PM Modi's first State visit to the US., the sources said.
Scindia also told CNBC-TV18 that airfares have now fallen between 18 to 60 percent in the last 12 days after the government's intervention. Earlier this month, Scindia held a meeting with representatives of airlines on Monday to discuss rising airfares. Scindia's meeting with airline representatives comes in the backdrop of airfares witnessing an abnormal surge, following the grounding of GoFirst. In fact, some of the key routes that GoFirst operated on were seeing a very sharp surge. India also witnessed the highest spike in international airfares in the Asia-Pacific, as per a study conducted by the Airports Council International (ACI).