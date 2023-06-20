India's aviation minister says PM Modi's US visit will be historic but keeps silent on GE deal

Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia speaks to CNBC-TV18 about PM Modi's visit to US, the GE deal, IndiGo's latest order with Airbus, and more.

Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's US visit will be a historic one. However, he refused to comment on the GE deal. "I can't say anything on GE before it is signed," he told CNBC-TV18.

Last month, news agency Reuters reported, quoting sources, that the US government is looking at signing a deal that will permit General Electric Co (GE) to produce jet engines that will power the military aircraft in India. A deal regarding the same is expected to be announced during PM Modi's first State visit to the US., the sources said.