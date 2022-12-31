India’s Aviation Industry in 2022: From ‘Maharaja’ returning to Tata Group to launch of Akasa Air

From the homecoming of national carrier Air India, known by its popular mascot ‘Maharaja’, to the Tata Group in January to Ministry of Civil Aviation launching the Digi Yatra platform, an initiative for providing passengers seamless and hassle-free experience at airports, 2022 was an eventful year for the Indian aviation sector. As the year comes to an end, here is a look at some of the highlights of India’s aviation industry.

The year 2022 started on a cautious note for the aviation sector with the fear of an Omicron-led wave of COVID-19 impacting businesses. However, through the year, the tide turned quickly as domestic passenger traffic finally breached the pre-COVID-19 levels. As the year comes to an end, here is a look at some of the highlights of India’s aviation industry.

‘Maharaja’ returns to the Tatas

There was the homecoming of national carrier Air India, known by its popular mascot ‘Maharaja’, to the Tata Group in January after a long wait of almost 69 years. Since the takeover, the new management has been dealing with a host of legacy issues to nurse the airline back to its old glory.

The Group is planning for future expansion, as it made some major decisions. They got a nod from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for the merger of AirAsia India with Air India. Tata Group has also signed an agreement with Singapore Airlines to merge Vistara with Air India and keep Singapore Airlines as an equity partner in the entity.

Launch of Akasa Airlines

This year saw Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air take to the skies in August. However, in an unfortunate twist of fate, Jhunjhunwala died just a week after the launch.

Akasa Air started on a positive note as its competitor, IndiGo was stuck with global supply chain issues. Akasa Air aims to increase its fleet size to 18 aircraft by the end of March 2023 as per a Hindu Businessline report.

Operation Ganga

Nearly a month after the takeover of Air India by Tata Group, Russia invaded Ukraine and the Indians in Ukraine were to be evacuated. However, this time there was no government airline which could fly near Ukraine. The Government of India launched ‘Operation Ganga’ with the aim of the safe evacuation of Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine in February-March.

More than 22500 Indian nationals were safely evacuated from Ukraine and a total of 90 evacuation flights operated over the period of the mission.

Launch of Digi Yatra

This year, the Ministry of Civil Aviation launched the Digi Yatra platform, an initiative for providing passengers seamless and hassle-free experience at airports without the need for verification of ticket and ID at multiple touch points. Digi Yatra was launched at Delhi, Bengaluru and Varanasi Airports in December.

Indigo continues to fly high

One of India’s most popular airlines, Indigo made some interesting moves this year. Despite the pandemic, Indigo was the only airline to generate profits as well as a positive cash balance. This year, it also launched operations to seven domestic and international destinations and its freighter operations.

Poor performers in the sector

This year, two airlines SpiceJet and GoFirst continued to face issues. While SpiceJet's plans to hive off its cargo operations are yet to see light, GoFirst’s IPO plans have also been stalled. Both these events are now expected to take place in 2023.

Major Changes to Drones Policy

This year, the government introduced the Drone (Amendment) Rules, 2022 in February bringing several changes to the rules.

The requirement of a drone pilot licence was abolished and all five application forms under Drone Rules, 2021 were made online on the DigitalSky Platform to make it easier for manufacturers to obtain type certificates.

Also, the Drone import policy was introduced which banned the import of all foreign drones and froze the import of drone components as well.

ALSO READ: Southwest Airlines suffers major setback as mass cancellation of flights results in travel chaos across US

Congestion at airports

The last month of the year started on a high note, but the airports came under pressure for service levels. Social media was flooded with complaints of people spending hours in queues at the Delhi Airport.

As the situation worsened, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture summoned the CEO of Delhi International Airport. Even Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia made visits to the airport to inspect and get the changes implemented for the relief of passengers.