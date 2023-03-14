India's air passenger traffic to grow 17% next fiscal, says Crisil

Ankit Hakhu, Director of CRISIL Ratings, in a statement, said, “Air traffic volume at Indian airports is expected to grow over 70% and touch 325 million for full fiscal 2023. While this may still be a tad lower than the pre-pandemic levels, we expect the rising trajectory to continue.”

Indian air passenger traffic is expected to continue on a recovery course and clock double-digit growth of 17 percent in FY24, rating agency Crisil said in its latest report on Tuesday. It also said that air passenger traffic will pick up pace due to rising international and business travel, capacity expansion by airport operators, and higher availability of aircraft.

The debt servicing cushion of airport operators is also improving as traffic volumes and cash flows of airport operators are rebounding, the report added. The rating agency’s study is based on the top 4 airports — Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad — which accounted for nearly 80 percent of air passenger traffic handled by private airports in India in FY22.

Air traffic volume is expected to rise further to over 380 million in fiscal 2024, which translates to a healthy growth of around 17 percent over fiscal 2023 levels and nearly 11.5 percent over FY20 levels. The report further added that higher availability of aircraft and slots at airports will aid the growth.

This increase in air passenger traffic would be on the back of a likely pick up in international travel with the removal of all pandemic-related restrictions and the opening up of economies worldwide. The study also said that business travel is also seen rebounding strongly with employees returning to the office and corporates returning to business-as-usual mode.

Ongoing capacity expansions at leading airports will bring in new slots by providing infrastructure such as runways and additional terminal buildings. Consequently, aeronautical revenues — which comprises charges from passengers and aircraft flying in and out of the airport and airlines parking at the airport among others — will see a sharp growth.

Varun Marwaha, Associate Director of CRISIL Ratings, said, “Now, with the pandemic impact behind us, airport operators are seeing their debt-service cushion recovering towards the pre-pandemic long-term average of around 1.4 times.”

The Crisil report also expects aeronautical revenues to rise over 25 percent next fiscal from the levels seen in fiscal 2020 amid the rise in aeronautical tariffs post-capacity expansions. Similar growth is expected in non-aeronautical revenues which form approximately 50 percent of the airport’s overall revenue mix.

Cash flows of private airports are also expected to rise around 20 percent in FY24 from FY20 levels. The rating agency also stated that these projections remain sensitive to factors such as rising air turbine fuel prices, macroeconomic uncertainties, and geopolitical developments.

