Ind vs Pak World Cup Match: After Hotel prices, airfare surges as high as Rs 30k

Additionally CNBC-TV18 earlier reported that hotel prices had also started surging the day the match date was annouced. In the end of June, ITC Narmada, where the cheapest room is generally for around Rs 64,000 for two nights, was selling for over Rs 1,70,000 from October 14 to October 16. We checked different travel platforms and the property is already sold out on Make My Trip and Goibibo.
The much-anticipated India vs Pakistan match from ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in Ahmedabad on October 15 has cricket fans buzzing with excitement.
If you're one of the enthusiastic fan planning to witness this epic showdown, it's time to act quickly and secure book your flight tickets.
As the match approaches, the demand for travel and accommodations has reached unprecedented levels, causing prices to soar.
A quick search on the internet showed us that Delhi to Ahmedabad flight tickets for the economy class are ranging between Rs 9,000 to as high as Rs 30,000 for October 14, a day before the match. For the entire week the average price for the ticket is 7,000.
The case is similar for Mumbai as well.
Earlier CNBC-TV18 reported that in the last week of June Delhi to Ahmedabad flight tickets were ranging between Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 in the months of October and ahead. While for the months of June till September, they start at Rs 3,000.
Surge in hotel prices
