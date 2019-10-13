In talks with IndiGo to enhance codeshare agreement, says Turkish Airlines
Updated : October 13, 2019 02:47 PM IST
Turkish Airlines wants to expand its codeshare agreement with the largest domestic player IndiGo to expand its India footprint and tap into the rising transfer passenger traffic from the country.
A codeshare agreement allows two airlines to sell seats on each others' flights in order to provide passengers with a wider choice of destinations.
At present, Turkish Airlines operates 14 times a week to both New Delhi and Mumbai from Istanbul, while IndiGo operates two daily services between Delhi and Istanbul.
