Air passengers in the country will soon be able to get WiFi Internet onboard, reported Business Standard. The Union civil aviation ministry, through a notification, has removed all restrictions against onboard Internet access, said the report.

Carriers operating in the country are now allowed to provide Internet to all passengers, the report said. "The Pilot-in-Command may permit access of Internet services by passengers on board an aircraft in flight, through Wi-Fi on board, when laptop, smartphone, tablet, smartwatch, e-reader or a point-of-sale device is used in flight mode or airplane mode," stated the notification as per the report.

Back in 2018, Telecom Secretary Aruna Sundararajan stated that onboard Internet access will soon become a reality once the guidelines were finalised. Besides providing better connectivity to travellers, the move is expected to give aviation firms an additional source of revenue, the report said.

Earlier, Tata group's NELCO had said it would launch in-flight Wi-Fi services in partnership with Panasonic Avionics and some Indian operators.

Besides, many global carriers operating in the country also provide onboard connectivity but they are forced to switch off the connection when entering Indian airspace owing to existing restrictions.