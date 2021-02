From March 10, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) is re-opening its Terminal 1 (T1) for domestic flight operations. Considering the health and safety of all passengers, the authorities have taken a decision to protect them from the sudden spike in COVID-19 cases in the state.

Operations at T1 were suspended temporarily since the introduction of the nationwide lockdown in March 2020. For the convenience of the passengers and stakeholders, operations were consolidated through Terminal 2.

All domestic operations will resume from midnight of March 10 for Star Air, Air Asia, Go Air, and Trujet. Talking about Indigo, most of its flight operations will be done from Terminal 2. However, the base flights will run through Terminal 1. Apart from the world-class retail and F&B experiences, all passengers travelling through Terminal 1 can enjoy the luxuries of the lounges. For the convenience of the passengers, all modes of transport to and fro will be made available as before.

Apart from this, the CSMIA terminal will endorse social distancing by means of measures such as the installation of plexiglass to minimize face-to-face interactions, re-arrangement of seating amongst others at the terminal. According to the airport authority, it has placed hand sanitisers through the premise and will encourage passengers to use contactless payment facilities available at the terminal.

To protect the interests of passengers as well as personnel at the airport, CSMIA is leaving no stone unturned and at the same time, it is catering to the requirements for air travel and following the restrictions and quarantine regulations laid down by the government.

According to the airport authority, the restoration of procedures at T1 improves the ability of the airport to offer passengers a unified transit while concurrently augmenting its ability to ensure safety for its passengers and personnel.