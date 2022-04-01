IGRUA completes 19,000 flying hours in 2021-22

Indian flying academy Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi (IGRUA) completed the target of 19,000 flying hours, its highest ever since 1986, in the recently concluded financial year of 2021-22.

The academy has completed a total of 19,110 flying hours via a fleet of 18 aircraft in financial year 2021-22.

The previous record was registered in 2013-14 when the academy had completed 18,776 flying hours but with a fleet of 24 aircraft.

IGRUA's per aircraft utilisation also registered a milestone by crossing the mark of 1000 hours per aircraft per annum in 2021-22 at 1062 hours per annum. The previous record was 782 hours per aircraft per annum in 2013-14.

In 2020-21, IGRUA completed 13,282 flying hours and produced 62 Commercial Pilot License holders and completed 14,830 hours and produced 67 CPL holders in 2019-20.

"IGRUA is likely to complete 20,000 flying hours in 2022-23," Krishnendu Gupta, Director at IGRUA said in a statement.