If one is planning to fly by June 30 then the person can avail of a GoAir offer. The offer is available until March 26, therefore, one can avail of GoAir summer sale offer on booking a ticket before the aforementioned date.

According to the information available the airline's website, the discounts are only available on domestic flights. For details about the fares, travellers can visit to the airline's official website.

Flyers can now carry an extra 5 kg baggage, along with the permitted 15 kg, according to the GoAir website. One can also avail free rescheduling.

The sale offer is applicable on bookings made across all channels.

According to a PTI report, customers can make any number of date modifications to their ticket, free of cost. However, the passenger will have to pay the fare difference, if any, on rescheduling and there will be standard cancellation charges.

GoAir has also waived off the convenience fee for those who book tickets through its direct channels. The validity is for a booking period of March 22 to March 26, and valid for those travelling till June 30.

The promo is applicable only on direct domestic flights, and cannot be clubbed with any other offer. This deal is not for infants or group bookings.

It is to be noted that fares under this offer are non-refundable. GoAir has clarified that it reserves the right to withdraw the offer without any prior intimation.

Earlier on Monday, GoAir announced that Jeh Wadia, son of board Chairman Nusli Wadia, has stepped down as the managing director after over three years in the chair. Aviation industry veteran Ben Baldanza joined its board as vice-chairman.