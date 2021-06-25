Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • aviation>
    • ICAO likely to conduct India’s aviation safety audit around end of 2021

    ICAO likely to conduct India’s aviation safety audit around end of 2021

    Profile image
    By Anu Sharma | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) of the United Nations is expected to conduct an audit of India’s aviation safety around the end of 2021. This time around, the focus is expected to be on areas such as aircraft airworthiness, aircraft operations, personal training, licencing etc.

    (Edited by : Dipika)
    First Published:  IST
    Tags

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Titan Company1,747.00 -33.85
    Reliance2,112.00 -41.50
    Asian Paints2,996.00 -47.25
    NTPC116.40 -1.60
    HUL2,456.00 -34.15
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Titan Company1,746.95 -33.65
    Reliance2,113.00 -40.35
    Asian Paints2,996.95 -45.95
    NTPC116.30 -1.75
    HUL2,456.00 -33.90
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Reliance2,112.40 -41.10 -1.91
    Titan Company1,747.90 -32.95 -1.85
    Asian Paints2,996.00 -47.25 -1.55
    HUL2,452.05 -38.10 -1.53
    NTPC116.35 -1.65 -1.40
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Reliance2,112.50 -40.85 -1.90
    Titan Company1,748.60 -32.00 -1.80
    Asian Paints2,997.30 -45.60 -1.50
    HUL2,453.00 -36.90 -1.48
    NTPC116.35 -1.70 -1.44

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.18000.02000.03
    Euro-Rupee88.57800.08100.09
    Pound-Rupee103.1250-0.1480-0.14
    Rupee-100 Yen0.66980.00100.15
    View More