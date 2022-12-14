English
aviation News

ICAO junks SpiceJet's claim of being audited by the UN Body

By Daanish Anand   | Sangam Singh  Dec 14, 2022 10:50:31 AM IST

Refuting Spicejet's claim, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) said the Universal Safety Oversight Audit Programme (USOAP) team performed an ICAO Coordinated Validation Mission (ICVM) to validate progress in addressing the findings from previous USOAP activities.

International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) junked SpiceJet's claim of being audited by the UN Body, stating that the purpose of visit was not audits or inspections. ICAO said the Universal Safety Oversight Audit Programme (USOAP) team performed an ICAO Coordinated Validation Mission (ICVM) from November 9 to 16 this year to validate progress in addressing the findings from previous USOAP activities.

As part of an ICVM, ICAO teams conduct industry visits to verify the effectiveness of the civil aviation authority’s safety oversight.
Earlier on December 5, SpiceJet released a statement saying, "SpiceJet operations, safety processes and systems have been found to be in order following an exhaustive audit conducted by ICAO."
