IATA urges slot rules shift as coronavirus hits airlines
Updated : March 02, 2020 10:51 PM IST
Nearly half of passengers worldwide depart from more than 200 airports with slot coordination rules, which require airlines to operate at least 80 percent of their allocated slots or risk losing their slot rights.
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) said that "in exceptional circumstances, regulators can relax this requirement".
IATA said it was urging regulators to suspend the slot rules immediately and for the 2020 season.