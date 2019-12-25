IAF to decommission last MiG-27 squadron on December 27
Updated : December 25, 2019 06:14 PM IST
The MiG-27 ground strike aircraft, named 'Bahadur' in India, has served more than three decades
The fighter jet has proved its worth in various operations, including Kargil, and earned rich accolades in numerous international exercises held in India
