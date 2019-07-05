How Mumbai airport got back to its feet in 4 days with Air India's aid

The main runway of the financial capital of the country got shut late Monday when a SpiceJet aircraft operating from Jaipur to Mumbai overshot and got stuck in a grassy patch near the runway area, bringing the operations at Mumbai airport to a halt.

While the secondary runway of the airport got operational following the incident, it led to cascading effect comprising of cancellations, diversions and delays, hitting nearly 400-500 flights.

After four days of chaos, the main runway became operational today evening around 5:00 PM and everyone travelling from or to Mumbai breathed a heavy sigh of relief.

Here is what happened over those 4 days:

A team of 60 members from Mumbai airport's airside operations, maintenance, projects and fire team along with a 100 contractual staff of AIC, a third party, worked for over 90 hours through incessant rains and created pathways to facilitate the disabled aircraft to be pulled onto firm ground after it was lifted from the mud by the Air India team using their Disabled Aircraft Recovery Kit (DARK) equipment.

The team worked 24X7 to create a pathway of around 130x20 metres using stone bed and gravels. On top of the stone bed, steel plates and FRP (Fibre-reinforced plastic) sheets were placed to enable the Poclain equipment and tow tugs to tow the aircraft weighing around 41 tonnes after it was emptied of all cargo and fuel.

The lack of nose gear of the disabled aircraft presented a huge challenge to the team.

To remove the impact of non-availability of the nose gear, a trailer had to be positioned at the front of the aircraft to support it while the aircraft was being pulled from behind using poclain and tow tugs.

An effort was made to ensure no further damage to the disabled aircraft and that there are no safety incidents to staff engaged in the aircraft recovery.