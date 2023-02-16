How Air India could extend its large order to 840 aircraft

Air India has factored in the purchase of 840 aircraft from Boeing and Airbus. However, only 470 aircraft are on firm order and 370 would be purchased on an optional basis.

Air India could be ordering 840 aircraft in the next decade. No, this is not a new order by the airline, this is the new information revealed by Nipun Aggarwal, the Chief Commercial & Transformation Officer at Air India.

According to Aggarwal's post on LinkedIn, Air India has factored in the purchase of 840 aircraft from Boeing and Airbus. However, only 470 aircraft are on firm order and 370 would be purchased on an optional basis.

"It is indeed a landmark moment in the history of Air India & Indian aviation. This order of 840 aircraft has been a culmination of a fascinating journey that began almost two years ago starting with the Air India privatisation process," said Aggarwal in his post.

While it is clear Air India has the choice to extend the purchase agreements with Boeing & Airbus, what is not public is the terms and conditions of exercising these options & purchase rights.

Nipul Aggarwal did not respond to CNBC-TV18's query seeking clarity on this development.

But in an internal mail to employees on Tuesday, Air India CEO Campbell Wilson said the airline has already negotiated the terms and price of the aircraft.

"In addition to the 470 aircraft on firm order, Air India has secured a number of options and purchase rights. These give us the option, but not the obligation, to take additional aircraft at already-negotiated production slots and/or prices so that we can nimbly accommodate further growth and manage risk," said Wilson in the post.

If Air India manages to procure all 840 aircraft, then as things stand currently, the airline could easily become a giant in Indian aviation with nearly a thousand planes in its fleet over ten years. That would be more than the current market leader IndiGo which is likely to have 800 aircraft in the next few years.

Air India as a group controls 26 percent of the domestic traffic but it continues to be the only airline to offer customers long distance international flights. If the expansion materialises as planned, the airline will not only be able to increase domestic flights but also take a bigger share of the overseas traffic that is otherwise controlled by foreign carriers.

