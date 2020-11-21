Access Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Access Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Read the best of
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Selected Articles from
Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Aviation
Aviation

Hong Kong bans Air India flights for fifth time as some passengers test COVID-19 positive

Updated : November 21, 2020 08:24 AM IST

Hong Kong has banned Air India flights from Delhi till December 3 after a few passengers on its flight earlier this week tested positive for COVID-19 post-arrival, a senior government official said on Friday.
This is the fifth time Air India’s flights from India have been banned by the Hong Kong government for bringing passengers who tested positive for the viral infection after arrival.
Hong Kong bans Air India flights for fifth time as some passengers test COVID-19 positive

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Countries with the most nuclear weapons | US is not number 1, China adds 30 warheads within a year

Countries with the most nuclear weapons | US is not number 1, China adds 30 warheads within a year

Need 1,000 footfalls a day to break-even at each park: Wonderla Holidays

Need 1,000 footfalls a day to break-even at each park: Wonderla Holidays

India not on track for a 1.5-degree celsius world: G20 climate report

India not on track for a 1.5-degree celsius world: G20 climate report

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement