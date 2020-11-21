Aviation
Hong Kong bans Air India flights for fifth time as some passengers test COVID-19 positive
Updated : November 21, 2020 08:24 AM IST
Hong Kong has banned Air India flights from Delhi till December 3 after a few passengers on its flight earlier this week tested positive for COVID-19 post-arrival, a senior government official said on Friday.
This is the fifth time Air India’s flights from India have been banned by the Hong Kong government for bringing passengers who tested positive for the viral infection after arrival.