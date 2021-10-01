Amit Shah-led panel to meet soon to approve winning bid for Air India

CNBC-TV18 has learnt that the Home Minister-led panel will meet soon to approve the winning bid.

It is understood that the Air India Specific Alternative Mechanism (AISAM) or the panel which has been formed for the divestment of Air India, under the leadership of the Home Minister Amit Shah, is expected to meet soon to approve the winning bid for Air India.

Tata Group is the leading contender for buying Air India.

The valuation advisor and the transaction advisor have made their presentations to the government and after these presentations were made, the reserve price was fixed.

Now that the reserve price is fixed, a common announcement regarding the final process of the new owners of Air India is expected once the Home Minister-led panel meets to approve the final bid for Air India.

It is also understood that the government aims to completely handover the company to its new owners by December.

