Aviation
Hinduja group still keen on buying Jet Airways, says report
Updated : December 23, 2019 10:38 AM IST
The development comes after the group had earlier abandoned its plans to resurrect Jet Airways despite the initial interest.
Only Synergy Group, controlled and co-founded by 69-year-old Bolivian-born billionaire Germán Efromovich has bid for the now-defunct carrier.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more