Heavy rains disrupt flight operations at Mumbai airport; 52 flights cancelled

As many as 55 flights have been diverted to and from the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, while another 52 were cancelled, after the financial capital of the country witnessed incessant rains since Sunday, a Mumbai airport official said.

About 26 international and 29 domestic flights were diverted while 18 domestic arrivals and 24 departures were cancelled at the Mumbai airport, the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) said in a detailed statement released on Tuesday. Among the cancelled are also four international arrivals and four departures.

Overnight heavy spells of rain disrupted normal life in Mumbai on Tuesday besides hitting the air, road and rail traffic, forcing the authorities to declare Tuesday as a public holiday for schools. According to news agency PTI, 12 people lost their lives after a wall collapsed in Mumbai's Kurar Village area due to heavy downpour.

A SpiceJet flight from Jaipur skid and overshot the main runway while landing at the Mumbai airport amidst heavy rains on Monday, although none of the passengers was hurt in the incident, said a source privy to the matter.



BOM #Mumbai airport runway closed after this incident. Multiple diversions, incl 5 @airvistara flights:

A320 UK953 DEL-BOM TO AMD

B737 UK824 MAA-BOM TO HYD

B737 UK774 CCU-BOM TO HYD

B737 UK866 BLR-BOM TO HYD

A320 UK 981 DEL BOM to HYD. Will be tough night and morning for all.

— Vistara (@airvistara) July 1, 2019



A Korean Air flight from Seoul to Mumbai, a Lufthansa flight from Frankfurt and an Air India flight from Bangkok were among the international flights that were diverted.