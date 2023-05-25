English
Heathrow Airport strike: All you need to know about pay dispute raised by security staff

Heathrow Airport strike: All you need to know about pay dispute raised by security staff

Members of the UK's trade union, Unite, have been protesting since the past 15 days over pay cuts and appraisals. Unite, have already staged 15 days of industrial action to protest against the airport bosses. The strike was held even during the busy Easter period.

The security staff at London’s Heathrow Airport launched a three-day strike on Thursday due to a dispute over pay cuts and hikes. Members of the United Kingdom’s trade and workers union, Unite, have already staged 15 days of industrial action to protest against the airport bosses. The strike was held even during the busy Easter period.

However, the Heathrow authorities have assured passengers that contingency plans are in place to keep the airport open and operating as usual.
What is the reason behind the protest?
The union, Unite, says that the strike is part of the action taken over the “poverty wages” paid by the airport, which has caused the staff to suffer a real-terms pay cut of 24 percent since 2017, as per a Daily Mail report.
