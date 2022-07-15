Your flights to London could face delays due to chaos, staff crunch at Heathrow Airport

A Virgin Atlantic flight from Delhi to London was cancelled on Thursday, and other airlines may do the same following Heathrow airport’s decision taken this week to limit passengers to one lakh daily. The decision was taken to cope with a staff crunch.

“Due to mandatory flight capacity restrictions being implemented by Heathrow Airport on all airlines on Thursday 14 July, we've regrettably had to cancel one of our London Heathrow - New York (JFK) return services, operating as flight numbers VS45 and VS4 and our morning departure to Delhi, flight VS302," Virgin Atlantic said in a statement as reported by news agency PTI.

The airline said it is contacting affected customers and rebooking them on alternative flights on the same day whenever possible. Customers can also request a refund or rebook at a later date.

There are 102 direct flights a week between India and Heathrow airport -- British Airways (41), Virgin Atlantic (21), Air India (33), and Vistara (seven).

The limit on passenger numbers imposed by Heathrow airport is in effect from July 12 to September 11.

How did other airline companies react

According to a source in the aviation industry, British Airways and Air India are also expected to cancel or reschedule a number of their India-Heathrow flights in order to comply with the passenger number restrictions.

Vistara operates a daily Delhi-Heathrow flight and it has not been affected as yet, said a senior executive of the airline.

However UAE based airline company Emirates rejected the order by Heathrow airport on Thursday.

"This is entirely unreasonable and unacceptable, and we reject these demands," Emirates said in a statement.

Meanwhile, some airline companies have also started working towards hiring more people to help with the issue of staff crunch.

Why did Heathrow Airport bring this order?

Explaining the order, Heathrow Airport's CEO John Holland-Kaye on July 12, said in a statement that since departing passenger numbers have routinely exceeded one lakh per day over the past few weeks, the airport has begun to experience times when service declines to an unacceptable level: lengthy line times, delays for passengers who require assistance, bags that do not travel with passengers or arrive late, poor punctuality, and last-minute cancellations.

He said there are some critical functions in the airport that are still significantly under-resourced, in particular ground handlers, who are contracted by airlines to provide check-in staff, load and unload bags, and turnaround aircraft.

"Our assessment is that the maximum number of daily departing passengers that airlines, airline ground handlers, and the airport can collectively serve over the summer is no more than 1 lakh," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)