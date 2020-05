As India gets ready to resume domestic flights, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued an advisory for air passengers. Remember so far, the government has not announced the resumption of domestic flights which have been suspended since March 25. However, it is expected that the government will announce the resumption of domestic flights in a graded manner soon.

Meanwhile, the ministry of health and family welfare has released the following advisory for all those waiting to travel via aircraft.

1. Maintain hand hygiene

Wash or sanitize hands frequently. Keep an alcohol-based sanitizer handy at all times.

Remember, the government has allowed passengers to carry up to 350 ml of liquid hand sanitizer in their hand or cabin baggage. This is valid for a period of three months with effect from May 13.

2. Maintain respiratory hygiene. Respiratory diseases like COVID-19 spread through droplets of saliva, usually when people cough or sneeze, and when others come in contact with the droplets. So, cover nose and mouth with a tissue/handkerchief while coughing or sneezing.

3. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

4. Wear a face cover. Cover your face with a reusable cloth face cover or mask at all times.

5. Avoid touching the face cover or mask.

6. Replace the face cover or mask with a new one as soon as it is damp and do not re-use single-use masks.

7. To remove the face cover or mask, remove it from behind (do not touch the front of the mask) and clean your hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water, immediately after. Seek the advice of the crew on disposing masks

8. Greet people without physical contact. Keep a distance of at least 1 metre from others.

9. Avoid touching frequently touched surfaces/objects with bare hands.

10. Avoid sharing your personal items with co-passengers (IT gadgets, books and other personal items).

11. Ensure the toilets are left clean after use.

12. Stay alert for any signs of illness. In case you develop cough, fever, difficulty in breathing, then inform the airline crew and follow their directions.

13. As your deboard, ensure you undergo exit screening on landing and follow other protocols advised by the airline.