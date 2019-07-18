Headless since February, GoAir finally hires ex-Airbus executive Miranda Mills as COO
Updated : July 18, 2019 07:42 AM IST
Mills will be heading the operations of the Mumbai- headquartered airline that is reportedly planning an initial share sale this year and will report to managing director and chief executive Jeh Wadia, the airline told PTI confirming the appointment. She will take charge from August.
The airline has been headless since February when the then chief executive officer Cornellis Vriewijk resigned citing "family" reasons after being at the helm for just about nine months.
Mills is an aeronautical engineer from the University of Glasgow and a fellow of the Royal Aeronautical Society and has a career spanning over 25 years in the aerospace industry, the airline said Wednesday confirming her appointment.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more