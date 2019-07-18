#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Headless since February, GoAir finally hires ex-Airbus executive Miranda Mills as COO

Updated : July 18, 2019 07:42 AM IST

Mills will be heading the operations of the Mumbai- headquartered airline that is reportedly planning an initial share sale this year and will report to managing director and chief executive Jeh Wadia, the airline told PTI confirming the appointment. She will take charge from August.
The airline has been headless since February when the then chief executive officer Cornellis Vriewijk resigned citing "family" reasons after being at the helm for just about nine months.
Mills is an aeronautical engineer from the University of Glasgow and a fellow of the Royal Aeronautical Society and has a career spanning over 25 years in the aerospace industry, the airline said Wednesday confirming her appointment.
