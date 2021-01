Hisar airport on Thursday became operational for regional flights, with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurating the air taxi service from Chandigarh to the newly constructed Hisar airport.

This marks operationalisation of 54th airport under the government’s regional connectivity scheme called UDAN.

So far, 307 routes and 54 airports, including 5 heliports and 2 Water Aerodromes, have become operational under the UDAN scheme.

The Central government had sanctioned Rs 28.6 crore for development of interim civil operations at Hisar. The land was handed over to the Airports Authority of India for upgradation and development, including the construction of the new terminal building, hangars, strengthening of the runway, installation of night-flying equipment, ATC, security equipment at the Hisar airport.

A “startup airline” Aviation Connectivity & Infrastructure Developers Pvt. Ltd or Air Taxi was awarded the Hisar – Chandigarh – Hisar route under the UDAN 4 bidding process.

The travel time by air will be 45 minutes as compared to 4.5-hour road journey.

Hisar is India's largest galvanized iron manufacturing city. The commencement of the flight operations on the route will provide impetus to the local economy& enhance the aerial connectivity of the region, the government said.