Hanuman sticker reinstalled on HAL aircraft on last day of Aero India 2023

Controversy surrounds the reappearance of a Lord Hanuman sticker on a prototype aircraft at the Aero India 2023 exhibition in Bengaluru, sparking debate and overshadowing the event's focus on showcasing India's manufacturing capabilities and progress towards self-reliance.

On the last day of the five-day Aero India 2023 exhibition in Bengaluru, a controversial sticker featuring Lord Hanuman was reinstalled on a prototype aircraft of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

The sticker had initially been removed from the vertical stabiliser of the static display model of the HTFT-42 trainer aircraft three days prior, without any explanation from the authorities.

The image of Anjaneya, as Hanuman is also known, depicts the powerful deity in battle mode with his mace, and the caption below reads "The storm is coming."

On day one of the event, the same sticker had generated curiosity among onlookers, prompting the defence PSU to explain that the decision to use Hanuman's picture was meant to showcase the power of the aircraft.

However, the company reversed its decision the following day, with HAL Chairman and Managing Director CB Ananthakrishnan stating that the use of the religious image was "not appropriate."

The reappearance of the controversial sticker on the last day of Aero India 2023 has once again sparked debate, as the authorities have remained silent on the matter.

The controversy surrounding the Hanuman sticker has also overshadowed the event, which was meant to showcase India's manufacturing prowess and progress towards achieving the vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) as outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The five-day exhibition saw the participation of 809 companies and delegates from nearly 98 countries, including major exhibitors such as Airbus, Boeing, Dassault Aviation, Lockheed Martin, Israel Aerospace Industry, BrahMos Aerospace, Army Aviation, HC Robotics, and Rolls Royce.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had emphasized the importance of the event in showcasing India's manufacturing capabilities and progress towards self-reliance.

The controversy surrounding the Hanuman sticker on the HAL prototype aircraft has highlighted the need for sensitivity and inclusivity in the country's defence and aeronautics industries.

It remains to be seen whether the authorities will take action to address the issue and ensure that future exhibitions are free from similar controversies.