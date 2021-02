Wipro 3D and Engine Division of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) have collaborated for the development, manufacturing and airworthiness certification of acritical aero-engine component operating in the hot zone, using metal 3D printing.

The Nozzle Guide Vane (also called the Inner Ring), 3D printed in a high-temperature resilient steel A286, has been awarded Airworthiness certification by Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification (CEMILAC), the regulatory body of Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO), a Wipro 3D statement said on Tuesday.

Wipro 3D is the metal Additive Manufacturing (AM) business of Wipro Infrastructure Engineering (WIN). ”The Wipro3D manufactured components shall be installed in HAL manufactured helicopter engines”, the statement said.