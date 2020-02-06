Associate Partners
HAL inks pact with Israeli firm to develop UAV

Updated : February 06, 2020 08:15 AM IST

The MoU signed between HAL and Israel's Elbit Systems is aimed at assessing the feasibility of a joint development of a vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) UAV for maritime and land-based military operations.
The proposed UAV has a tremendous potential in carrying out maritime military missions with higher efficiency compared to a manned helicopter.
The MoU signed between HAL and Israel's Elbit Systems may also open up new business avenues for HAL culminating in both domestic and export orders
