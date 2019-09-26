Aviation
Hackers tried to steal Airbus secrets via contractors, says report
Updated : September 26, 2019 02:28 PM IST
A series of cyberattacks on Airbus in the past few months were conducted via the computer systems of the aerospace group's suppliers and contractors, and security sources suspect a link to China, AFP news agency reported on Thursday.
Cyberattacks in the past months on Airbus were mounted via French technology consultancy Expleo, engine maker Rolls Royce, and two French Airbus subcontractors which were not identified.
Over the past 12 months, Airbus has been targeted by four major cyber-attacks.
