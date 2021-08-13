Growth of helicopter services and contribution in socio-economic growth of connected regions

Indian Civil Aviation industry has witnessed robust growth over the years and contributes significantly to the economic development of India. It is the pride of the nation which is playing a key role in connecting Indians to the remotest corners of the country and to the world and thus holds a big responsibility of enhancing the business and tourism opportunities in India.

Civil helicopters extend the reach and expand the capabilities of businesses, state governments and security agencies. Helicopters can play a vital role in the development of the economy. The significance of helicopters doubles due to the operating characteristics of the rotorcraft as well as its handling properties under low airspeed conditions. Today, with the advancement in technology, modern helicopters can be used in various ways. The requirement of helicopters for civil use is also sizeable with growing requirements in tourism, mining, corporate travel, air ambulance, homeland security and air charter etc.

Aviation, tourism and hospitality are among the sectors that are facing the maximum brunt of the present crisis. Yet, the sector has made a modest start with domestic traffic reaching more than 50 percent of the pre-covid levels. Also, across all the sectors, one cannot undermine the fact that the support of this industry in combating the impact of this COVID19 pandemic was great by carrying enzymes, PPE, masks, medicines and cargoes which states and union territories required.

The role of helicopters is of pivotal importance especially in remote and inaccessible hilly areas such as the Char Dhams where helicopters support to reconnect people with religious beliefs of all the age groups. The helicopter service will bring down the average travel time between these hilly destinations to 20-25 minutes. Helicopters also play a major role in emergency medical assistance by facilitating air transportation, well-trained doctors and nursing staff, experienced to handle any kind of emergencies.

The global air ambulance market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8 percent during the forecast period (2021-2026). Improving global economy; increasing per capita health expenditure; availability of reimbursement plans; rising prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cardiac disorders requiring emergency medical response; and improving medical infrastructure in the sports and entertainment industry are anticipated to help the air ambulance services industry grow at a sturdy rate over the forecasts period.

Keeping in mind the social & economic importance of helicopters, we need to ensure that the helicopter services are considered under the essential category and not the luxurious activity. Since life itself is the most important in this world, every individual in the country must be able to use the service, especially the air ambulance, and should not be limited to the rich section of the society.

The helicopters are immensely used in India and abroad for rescue operations during the time of disasters. Rescue and search operation for Barge P-305 during cyclone Tauktae in Maharashtra and cyclone Yaas in Bengal in May 2021, Uttarakhand Glacier burst in April 2021 are a few examples.

Portable heliports on highways are a breakthrough for the use of helicopters in emergency medical services. It is supported by the International Road federation as part of road safety and economic solutions for countries like India. The portable solution ensures safe helicopter operations in isolated and mountains terrain. It is a strong, safe, reusable helicopter landing platform for unprepared areas and terrain regions.

Civil helicopter operations are likely to increase many folds in our country in the coming years. The growing integration of MRO service providers with real-time data is expected to aid in increasing the efficiency of the helicopter. The central government aims to improve air connectivity in the country’s remote areas and hilly terrain; boost tourism and encourage helicopter-based emergency medical services. Thus, the Ministry of Civil Aviation , the Government of India, along with various state governments are encouraging the industry and making plans for the development of infrastructure, helipads, easing norms for sudden and temporary operations in order to grow the industry. Since emergency medical services are one of the essential requirements of a country, the health department is in the process of framing guidelines to “have a system in place” that would ensure affordability to the population having the majority of the middle class.

India holds huge potential for this industry. In the days to come, the role of helicopters would be paramount as India can explore its growing Heli services for law enforcement, Para public uses and other multiple uses across all Industry sectors for a flourishing smart economy. Helicopters can be and should be used in a more versatile manner to boost and bring back socio-economic growth. Also, the fundamental change in the psychology of people for travelling, erosion of long-term passenger traffic, discretionary travel to start, confidence to travel till vaccine comes, easy availability at low costs are the important parameters that will contribute to the growth of the industry.

—Dr RK Tyagi, Chairman, FICCI General Aviation Taskforce and Former Chairman, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Pawan Hans Limited (PHHL). Views expressed are personal