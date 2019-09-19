Group of ministers hold meeting on Air India divestment, next meet soon

The second attempt of the Narendra Modi government to divest Air India officially kickstarted today as a group of ministers including home minister Amit Shah, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, commerce minister Piyush Goyal and aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri held a meeting on the matter.

"First meeting took place. It was a productive meeting. All issues have been taken on board. We are going to take all the decisions in a defined period of time. Process for divestment of Air India is truly underway," Puri told reporters, post the meeting.

The next meeting of AISAM or Air India Specific Alternative Mechanism will be held soon, Goyal and Puri said. On September 18, a review meeting was held at the finance ministry to sell the national carrier. It was attended by Sitharaman, Puri and senior government officials.

AISAM, which was headed by the finance minister in the first term of the Modi government, is being headed by Shah in the second term. AISAM is a panel which was formed last year to oversee the disinvestment of the national carrier.

This is the second attempt of the Narendra Modi government to sell Air India. Last year, the government had decided to offload 74 percent stake in the airline but had got no takers, largely because many private players hesitated to be in a joint venture with the government.

As a result, this time the government has decided to for complete privatisation. The government is also looking at complete privatisation of the airline this time as many carriers were hesitant towards entering a joint venture with the government last year.

It is also expected that in an attempt to garner more interest for Air India, the government may hive off more debt from the balance sheet of the airline, CNBC-TV18 reported earlier this month quoting sources.

It is important to note here that the government has already decided to transfer around Rs 29,464 crore of Air India's debt into a special purpose vehicle. While the formalities are yet to be complete, the decision has been taken.