Amid increasing concerns over coronavirus outbreak, the government is working on providing some temporary relief measures to aid the domestic airline industry.

The spread of coronavirus, which has taken lives of more than 3,000 people worldwide, has led to a fall in demand for international travel as travel advisories issued by countries and preventive measures implemented by people on their own.

“Government understands the situation that airlines are in…Government will consider providing some relief to airlines. Conversations have started. Yesterday, secretary met some CEOs of airlines. We will try and make it easier for them. However, I expect the situation will plateau soon,” Aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri told reporters in New Delhi.

As the government has not yet decided the contours of the relief programme, it is holding another round of meeting with representatives of domestic airlines on March 7 to arrive at a solution quickly.

Also read: Government to extend Air India EOI deadline

As passengers are postponing or cancelling their travel plans, sources said that the airlines have requested the government that they be allowed to use the slots below the minimum requirement and relaxations have also been sought on landing and parking charges and fuel costs.

Airlines have already started to brace for the impact as they start to cut international capacity and put those aircraft on domestic routes.

Vistara has cancelled 54 international flights for March amid weak demand due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement, it said that it has made temporary adjustments to selected services to/from Bangkok and Singapore for March.

According to this adjustment, 20 flights between Delhi and Bangkok, 26 flights between Mumbai and Singapore and 8 flights between Delhi and Singapore have been cancelled in March 2020.

IndiGo has already stopped flying to China, where it launched operations in 2019 with plans of aggressive expansion. Air India has also cancelled flights or reduced capacity to countries hit by coronavirus such as Hong Kong, Singapore, Italy, and Japan, among others.

As of now, there are 31 positive cases of coronavirus in India, out of which 16 are Italians.